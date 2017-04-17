Bremer Co. Sheriff investigates attempted abduction - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bremer Co. Sheriff investigates attempted abduction

Taylor Bailey, Reporter
TRIPOLI (KWWL) -

According to the Bremer County Sheriff, two young boys were playing outside when a man attempted to take them.

They say this happened near the Tripoli library around 11 this morning.

Tripoli Police say an older man driving an older rusty blue truck pulled up to the boys. The man allegedly told them he would pay them to help him collect cans. He then allegedly showed the boys fake money. 

Authorities say the man got out of the truck and grabbed one of the boys. They say that's when the boy struck the man with a hockey stick and he let go and drove away.

The man was described as old, skinny, and bald, with missing teeth. Surveillance video shows the truck may be a blue single cab Chevy/GMC 1500. Possibly early 2000’s.

If you have any information contact Tripoli Police at 319-882-3400.

