Frontier Airlines adds non-stop flight from Cedar Rapids to Denver

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

More flights are added to the Eastern Iowa Airport.  Frontier Airlines will have a non-stop flight from Cedar Rapids to Denver.

They are scheduled to depart at 7:35 p.m. and arrive at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.  The passenger jet seats 150 people.

