Petco closing in Waterloo

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A local pet store will be closing the doors in June. Petco in the crossroads area in Waterloo will be closing.

Their last day will be June 17th. The acting store manager says their lease is up and it's an old building. She also says they weren't making enough money.

They're currently selling up what's left in the store. 

