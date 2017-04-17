Man injured in afternoon stabbing

A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed this afternoon.

Waterloo Police say they responded to Belmont and W. Mullen Avenue around 2:15 p.m. for a fight.

Ultimately, that fight ended in a stabbing.

People near by say they saw a man running down the street with a stab wound.

We do not know the condition of the man.

Police say they have not taken anyone into custody.

Police are still investigating. Stay with KWWL for more updates.