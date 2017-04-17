Man injured in afternoon stabbing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man injured in afternoon stabbing

Posted: Updated:
Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
Connect
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed this afternoon.

Waterloo Police say they responded to Belmont and W. Mullen Avenue around 2:15 p.m. for a fight.

Ultimately, that fight ended in a stabbing.

People near by say they saw a man running down the street with a stab wound.

We do not know the condition of the man.

Police say they have not taken anyone into custody.

Police are still investigating. Stay with KWWL for more updates. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.