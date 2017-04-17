TRACKING: Severe Weather Potential Wednesday

A beautiful spring night is ahead under a clear sky, light breeze and temperatures by morning in the 40s. More clouds are expected Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower or storm Tuesday afternoon. The wind increases from the south at 10-20 mph. A mostly cloudy sky continues Tuesday night and remains dry.



Showers and storms are likely Wednesday with the chance of strong to severe storms south of Highway 20. Hail, high winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado are all possible with any of the severe storms. The rain tapers off by midnight Wednesday.



Thursday through Monday is going to be cooler than normal with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Dry conditions are expected with varying cloud cover from day to day.

Stay up to date with the latest current condition and forecast at kwwl.com/weather.