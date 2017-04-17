TRACKING: Mostly cloudy and windy today

It's going to be a mainly cloudy afternoon, with breezy conditions. There may be a few peeks of sun around sunset, but clouds will be the rule today. Gusts could be up near 30 mph much of the day. The highs on paper will be in the 60s and 70s... what we were near Midnight... but we will rebound a little after the front tracks through, although it will depend on how much sunshine we see this afternoon. Afternoon highs are aiming for the 50s to mid 60s.

Any rain over the next couple days stay to our south. Friday we will have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We are aiming for around 60 tomorrow and Saturday with upper 60s returning for Sunday and Monday. The next system to aim for us will hold off until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Stay up to date with the latest current condition and forecast at kwwl.com/weather.