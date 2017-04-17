TRACKING: A beautiful weekend ahead

The winds are dying down but will remain gusty this afternoon over the KWWL viewing area. Winds will average around 15 mph from the north but could gust higher at times. Cool air will be pushed into the area but we should also have plenty of sunshine today. A few clouds will linger in our far northern counties this morning but clear out for the afternoon... right about the time that some clouds are tracking into our southern counties from a system tracking through Missouri.

A very nice weekend is in store for the KWWL viewing area. We will stay dry through Monday with highs around 60 today, low to mid 60s tomorrow and the upper 60s Sunday and Monday.

A couple of systems tracking through next week will bring rain through Tuesday into Wednesday and again on Thursday.

