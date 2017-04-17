Man arrested on gun charges in connection to teen shooting

A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting that injured a 17-year-old. 26-year-old Eric Sallis is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition as a felon.

According to court documents, Sallis had ammo inside a home in the 700 block of Kern St. in Waterloo in November of 2016 when Tyran Collins was shot in the hand. Sallis was arrested on similar charges after a traffic stop a couple weeks later.

He was previously convicted of willful injury charges after a shooting in 2007. No arrests have been made in the shooting that injured Collins last November.