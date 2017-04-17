Dubuque man who tried to hit person with car is sentenced to 5 y - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque man who tried to hit person with car is sentenced to 5 years

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A Dubuque man who tried hit a man with his car is sentenced to five years in prison.  26-year-old Cody Richey pleaded guilty to going armed with intent after originally being charged with attempted murder.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, he tried to hit the man after an ongoing fight between the two.  Richey is also facing charges in connection to a phone scam targeting older people.

