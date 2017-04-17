Affidavit: Doctor prescribed Prince meds under friend's name

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A doctor who saw Prince in the days before he died had prescribed the opioid painkiller oxycodone under the name of Prince's friend to protect the musician's privacy, according to court documents unsealed Monday that revealed nothing about how the pop superstar got the fentanyl that actually killed him. The affidavits and search warrants were unsealed in Carver County District Court as the yearlong investigation into Prince's death continues. The documents show authorities searched Paisley Park, cellphone records of Prince's associates, and Prince's email accounts to try to determine how he got the fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug 50 times more powerful than heroin.