EF-1 tornado confirmed in Jones County

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
JONES COUNTY (KWWL) -

An EF-1 tornado is confirmed by the NWS from the storms Saturday evening. It was 4 miles NE of Anamosa (Jones Co). It happened at 8:50 PM and tracked about 3 miles to the east before lifting. There was damage to trees and outbuildings.

More details to come when the survey team returns to the forecast office. 

