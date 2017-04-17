Iowans say budget would be devastating for farmers, students

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowans are asking GOP lawmakers to reconsider proposed budget cuts they say would be devastating for the state's farmers, students and most vulnerable citizens.



Members of the public and lobbying groups spoke Monday at a Capitol hearing, criticizing proposed reductions they say will hurt vital services. GOP lawmakers hope to approve a roughly $7.2 billion budget this week as they hurry to adjourn the session.



Small agriculture groups asked the Republican-led Legislature to reconsider cutting the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University. Advocates for the center say it is vital for innovation within the state's farming businesses.



Others criticized cuts to higher education, victims' services and conservation as well as the loss of federal family planning money.



GOP lawmakers say the cuts are needed amid budget constraints.

