One injured in Waterloo stabbing

One injured in Waterloo stabbing

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo police confirm a man was stabbed in the torso this morning. 

They say the stabbing happened near 420 Blowers Avenue around 8 this morning. 

Police say the man is expected to survive. 

No suspects have been arrested at this time. 

