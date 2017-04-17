Lions Club semi-annual used book sale starts Wednesday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Lions Club semi-annual used book sale starts Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

Lions Club semi-annual used book sale starts this Wednesday, April 19th around 5:30 p.m.

The sale will take place at Crossroads, just down from KJ & Company. 

It's a major fundraiser for assisting with new eyeglasses and hearing aids for those who cannot afford them. 

Lions Club has two sales a year. Funds also go to: Salvation Army St. Vincent de Paul, Food Bank, Iowa Lions Foundation, and Lions International.

