Lions Club semi-annual used book sale starts Wednesday

Lions Club semi-annual used book sale starts this Wednesday, April 19th around 5:30 p.m.

The sale will take place at Crossroads, just down from KJ & Company.

It's a major fundraiser for assisting with new eyeglasses and hearing aids for those who cannot afford them.

Lions Club has two sales a year. Funds also go to: Salvation Army St. Vincent de Paul, Food Bank, Iowa Lions Foundation, and Lions International.