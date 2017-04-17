Governor Branstad signs texting and driving bill

Governor Branstad signs 2 bills into law Monday aimed at making Iowa's roadways safer - including the bill that makes texting and driving a primary offense in Iowa.

Currently in Iowa, texting a driving is a secondary offense - meaning police can pull you over for texting and driving only if you're doing something else illegal.

A primary offense means an officer can pull over a driver if they're seen texting and driving. The new law takes effect July 1.

Read the full texting and driving bill here.