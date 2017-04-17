Governor Branstad signs texting and driving bill - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Governor Branstad signs texting and driving bill

Posted: Updated:
(KWWL) -
Governor Branstad signs 2 bills into law Monday aimed at making Iowa's roadways safer - including the bill that makes texting and driving a primary offense in Iowa.
Currently in Iowa, texting a driving is a secondary offense - meaning police can pull you over for texting and driving only if you're doing something else illegal.
A primary offense means an officer can pull over a driver if they're seen texting and driving. The new law takes effect July 1.
Read the full texting and driving bill here. 
Governor Branstad also signed a bill tightening restrictions on repeat drinking and driving offenders; you can read that bill here.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.