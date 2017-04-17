Walmart offers grocery pickup services in Cedar Valley - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Walmart offers grocery pickup services in Cedar Valley

Posted: Updated:

Walmart is launching its online grocery pickup service at the Waterloo and Cedar Falls Walmart stores. The free service enables customers to order groceries online and pick them up at their local store without even leaving their cars.

Walmart’s grocery pickup service features 30,000 items.

Customers visit walmart.com/grocery online or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes to select a local store and begin creating their shopping lists.  During checkout, they select a time to pick up their orders.

Once at the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange, and a designated number to call to alert an associate. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.