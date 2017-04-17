UPDATE: Missing Johnson County woman's body found - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Missing Johnson County woman's body found

Posted: Updated:
JOHNSON COUNTY (KWWL) -
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says they've found the body of a woman who had been missing since March 10.
They say Katherine Brooker's body was found in the Iowa River near Hills on April 14. Police say they're investigating what lead to Brooker's disappearance and death.
Brooker was last seen alive on March 10 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
