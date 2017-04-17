Dozens of eastern Iowans to run in Boston Marathon today - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dozens of eastern Iowans to run in Boston Marathon today

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Crews have spent the last several days getting ready for the 121st running of the Boston Marathon today.

30,000 runners are in the city for the big event, including 38 from eastern Iowa. Today, runners are representing Iowa cities like Cedar Falls, New Hartford, Solon, Iowa City, North Liberty, Cresco and Dubuque.  
 

