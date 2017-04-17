Zoo owner: April the giraffe's baby is 'very independent' - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Zoo owner: April the giraffe's baby is 'very independent'

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) -

The long-awaited offspring of internet sensation April the Giraffe is being described as strong and "very independent."

The owner of Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York says the not-yet-named baby boy was on its feet within an hour after its birth Saturday -- and galloping around its mother within three hours.

Jordan Patch says he was so excited that he was shaking when he made the calls to assemble the delivery team.

More than a million online viewers watched April deliver her calf in Harpursville, a rural upstate village about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

The zoo began livestreaming from April's enclosure in February.

Patch says April is "recovering perfectly" following the delivery.

