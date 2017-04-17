Around 50,000 adjustable beds being recalled due to shock hazar - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Around 50,000 adjustable beds being recalled due to shock hazard

An electric shock hazard has prompted the recall of about 50,000 Customatic adjustable beds.

The bed's side-mounted A.C. outlets can be incorrectly wired, posing an electric shock hazard. They were sold at Sleepy's and other mattress stores nationwide from June 2012 through January of this year for about $1,500.

Consumers should stop using the A.C. plug on the side of the bed and contact Customatic beds to arrange a free inspection and repair at (844) 815-9023.

