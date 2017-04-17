Whoa, baby! April's newborn giraffe calf measures 5 feet, 9 inch - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Whoa, baby! April's newborn giraffe calf measures 5 feet, 9 inches tall

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

At birth, April the giraffe's baby boy is already a tall drink of water. 

The giraffe calf that was anxiously anticipated by viewers around the world got a thorough checkup from a vet on Sunday, his second day of life.

The adorable little guy stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 129 pounds, Animal Adventure Park reports. His weight dropped in the first 24 hours, which is typical, the zoo said. 

Read more here. 


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.