Man's body recovered from Iowa pond

A dive team has recovered the body of a man from a pond in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale.

Police were first called to the Extended Stay America hotel around 9 p.m. Saturday, where a man reported that his brother and another man had been swimming in the pond near the hotel when one of them went missing. Officers couldn't find him Saturday night.

The Polk City dive team was called in early Sunday morning, and divers found the body a little before 2 p.m.

Police haven't released the man's name. An autopsy was ordered.

