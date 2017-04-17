Man's body recovered from Iowa pond - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man's body recovered from Iowa pond

Posted: Updated:
URBANDALE (AP) -

A dive team has recovered the body of a man from a pond in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale.

Police were first called to the Extended Stay America hotel around 9 p.m. Saturday, where a man reported that his brother and another man had been swimming in the pond near the hotel when one of them went missing. Officers couldn't find him Saturday night.

The Polk City dive team was called in early Sunday morning, and divers found the body a little before 2 p.m.

Police haven't released the man's name. An autopsy was ordered.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.