Iowa man's fever turns out to be rare cancer

An eastern Iowa couple just got married, and they were just about to graduate college.

Now this.

One Cedar Falls man's fever turns out to be a rare form of cancer.

24-year-old Jordan Allen says he went to the doctor with a fever and some body aches.

He thought it was just the "flu" or the change in seasons causing him to feel under the weather.

But 48 hours later, he finds out he has a rare form of lymphoma.

He says most of his torso is covered with the lymphoma.

This news comes after he as his wife, Emily Allen, just got married.

"We don't have a house yet. We haven't thought about kids quite yet. We haven't done anything, and then there's this giant set back," Jordan says.

"You don't expect the sickness part of sickness and health to happen 6 months in," Emily tells KWWL.

Some good news, lymphoma is one of the most treatable forms of cancer and age is on Jordan's side.

Jordan and Emily say let this be a reminder that it's important to listen to your body, be cautious, and go to the doctor

The family says there's been an outpouring of support from the community.

They thank everyone who's reached out to help.

If you would like to donate to Jordan and Emily, they have an account set up at U.S. Bank called "Jordan and Emily Allen."

They also have an account in Victor, Iowa at Victor State Bank called "Jordan Allen."