Hawkeyes fall short at Nebraska

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Iowas baseball team erased a pair of deficits, but the last one proved to be too much as Nebraska held off the Hawks 8-6. Iowa still took two out of three from the Huskers in the series.

The Hawkeyes trailed 3-1 in the sixth inning before Robert Neustrom lined a two-run base hit in to centerfield, briefly tying the game. The Cornhuskers scored twice in the bottom half of the inning to regain a 5-3 edge.

Iowa once again threatened again in the eighth inning. Trailing 5-4, Iowa eventually moved in to a 6-5 lead after Matt Hoeg's single to left scored two more. Nebraska, however, regained the lead on a two-run triple in to right in the bottom half of the eighth. They'd tack on another insurance run in the inning.