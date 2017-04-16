Watch: SNL episode 18, Season 42 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Watch: SNL episode 18, Season 42

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

If you missed Saturday Night Live, you can watch the different clips here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.