Body recovered from pond

DES MOINES (WHO) -

Urbandale Police found a person's body in a pond Sunday afternoon.

Police believe two people went swimming Saturday outside the Continental Western Group, and only one person returned from the water.

Crews were called in to search the scene Saturday night.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

WHO-TV in Des Moines initially covered this story.

