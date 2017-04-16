Appeals court sides with man serving life for Iowa killing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Appeals court sides with man serving life for Iowa killing

DAVENPORT (AP) -

One of two men imprisoned for the 1983 robbery killing of an Iowa bartender is getting another chance to challenge his conviction with the trial court.

Reports say the Iowa Court of Appeals has sent 57-year-old B.C. "Basil" Pendleton's case back to Scott County District Court in Davenport.

The appellate court ruled Pendleton didn't get an adequate opportunity to argue against a summary judgment, and that the court record is incomplete.

Pendleton and 58-year-old Daryl Hollins were separately convicted of the shooting death of 56-year-old Carol Stinger during a robbery of the St. Louis House, a Davenport tavern. Both men were sentenced to life terms without parole possibility.

Pendleton has argued that two witnesses have recanted their statements to police or testimony at his trial.
 

