Police: Man wanted for broadcasting Cleveland killing on Facebook Live

Police in Cleveland are searching for a man they said broadcast a killing on Facebook Live and who claims to have killed other people, police said Sunday.

The man, named Steve Stephens, is considered armed and dangerous, according to a Cleveland Police Department statement. He is driving a white- or cream-colored SUV and wearing a dark, striped polo shirt.

The homicide that's been confirmed took place at 635 E. 93, police said.

A video posted Sunday to a Facebook account apparently belonging to Stephens — the user's name is listed as Stevie Steve, and a city representative confirmed it belongs to him — shows the man filming walk up to an older man and, after asking him a question, shooting him. The video, which was posted about 2 p.m. ET and was later taken down, is captioned, in part, "Easter day slaughter."

Other videos posted to the page showed the man filming discussing the killings. In one, he tells someone over the phone that "I'm at the point where I snapped" and says he's killed 13 people.

"And I'm about to keep killing until they catch me," he adds.

He says in comments that he's killed 15 people in the area of 105 freeway. The account was last active about 3:30 p.m. ET.

Police have yet to confirm more than one homicide.

The FBI has joined Cleveland police in search for Stephens, NBC News reports. At this time, police say they don't know the suspect's motive in committing the alledged crimes.