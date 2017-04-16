Pelicans spotted near Charles City - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Pelicans spotted near Charles City

Posted: Updated:
CHARLES CITY (KWWL) -

A group of several pelicans were spotted near Charles City Sunday afternoon.

Thanks to Kathy Stevens for sending us these photos.

If you have any pictures you would like to share, you can post them to news@kwwl.com or post them to Facebook and Twitter.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.