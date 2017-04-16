Rue21 announces closures - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Rue21 announces closures

(AP and NBC) -

Rue21 will close nearly 400 stories around the country.

According to the company's Facebook page, "It’s true – we are closing some stores. It was a difficult but necessary decision. We still have hundreds of locations across the country, and our website rue21.com, open for business."

In 2002, rue21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection under its former name.

We haven't been notified whether any Iowa stores will be affected.

Please stay with KWWL as this story develops.

