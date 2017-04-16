Professor sues Wal-Mart over 'clean toilets' description - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Professor sues Wal-Mart over 'clean toilets' description

A Montana State University professor is suing Wal-Mart for libel after he says an employee at the Bozeman store listed his occupation on a fishing license as a "toilet cleaner."

Gilbert Kalonde, assistant professor of technology education at MSU, filed the suit this past week in Gallatin County District Court.

Kalonde is seeking unspecified damages.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2of9ZS7 ) that Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the complaint, Kalonde bought a state fishing license in April 2015, showing the Wal-Mart employee identification of his employment at MSU.

But the Wal-Mart employee entered "clean toilets" into the state database as Kalonde's occupation.

The suit contends Wal-Mart exposed Kalonde to "hatred, contempt, ridicule" through the incident.

