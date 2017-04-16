Woman killed, police search for person of interest - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman killed, police search for person of interest

DES MOINES (WHO) -

A Johnston woman is dead, and police are looking for the person responsible for her death.

Police responded to the Providence Pointe apartment complex around 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a woman dead.

Police issued a material witness warrant for a person of interest in the homicide.

They say if you see 38-year-old Abraham Roberts, use caution, because he may be armed.

Dan Hedrickson of WHO-TV initially reported this story.

You can review the full report here.

