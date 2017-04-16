UPDATE: Bear spotted near Garwin - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Bear spotted near Garwin

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
WELLSBURG (KWWL) -

UPDATE: A viewer sent in a photo of a black bear cub near Garwin around 4 p.m.

No word if this bear is the same one spotted near Wellsburg over the weekend.

******************************************

According to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office, a bear cub was spotted east of Wellsburg Sunday.

Someone saw the black bear cub by itself around 7:00 a.m., and authorities were notified shortly after.

The bear was not captured and was last seen walking south alone.

There hasn't been a second sighting, and no other bears were around.

Authorities say if you see the bear, do not approach it and call authorities.

