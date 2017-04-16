UPDATE: Dubuque Sheriff's Department investigating body found in - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Dubuque Sheriff's Department investigating body found in ditch

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
UPDATE:

A body is found in a ditch off of N. Cascade Road in Dubuque near Storybrook Zoo.

Dubuque Police and Sheriff's Department were on scene Sunday morning.

Our partners at the Telegraph Herald say a bike was found next to the body. No sign of a hit-and-run. 

Authorities tell us there's no sign it's suspicious.

They say it was probably medical. 

