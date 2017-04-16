ROV's being recalled for fire and burn hazards

If you'll be riding on a recreational off-highway vehicle this weekend... There's a recall you should be made aware of.

Polaris is recalling about 51-thousand r-o-vs because a heat shield can fall off, posing fire and burn hazards to riders.

The recall involves all model year 2015 polaris ranger x-p 900, x-p 900 e-p-s, and crew 900 r-o-vs.

Polaris has received 13 incident reports, including five fires.

No injuries have been reported.

Owners of these r-o-vs should contact polaris to schedule a free repair.