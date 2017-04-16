Virginia Tech marking 10 years after shooting that killed 32

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Ten years after a mentally ill student fatally shot 32 people at Virginia Tech, survivors and families of the slain are returning to campus to honor the lives that were lost that day.

Virginia Tech is holding a series of events Sunday to mark the anniversary of the deadly campus shooting on April 16, 2007.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine are among the 10,000 to 20,000 people expected at the Blacksburg campus for the solemn occasion.

Sunday's events include a wreath-laying ceremony at 9:43 a.m., when Seung-Hui Cho's rampage in Norris Hall began. It will be followed by a commemoration event featuring remarks from Kaine and a reading of the names and biographies of the 32 slain students and faculty members.

