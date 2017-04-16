9 injured in Ohio club shooting early Sunday morning - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

9 injured in Ohio club shooting early Sunday morning

Posted: Updated:

(CNN) — A shooting at an after-hours club in Ohio left nine people injured early Sunday, police said.

Two people are in critical condition and seven others are stable, according to the Columbus Division of Police. All nine injured were transported to area hospitals.

Police received calls reporting the shooting at the club, in northeast Columbus, at 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities are looking for multiple shooters in the investigation, according to CNN affiliate WCMH.

Developing story — more to come.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.