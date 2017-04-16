Iowa State Patrol: Saturday's storm plays role in deadly crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa State Patrol: Saturday's storm plays role in deadly crash

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
According to Iowa State Patrol, Saturday night's storm played a role in a deadly crash in Johnson County near mile marker 249.

Reports say because of the heavy rain and hail, a car driven by 55-year-old Leroy Foster Sr. pulled onto the south shoulder off I-80. He parked legally with hazards on.

The report says 70-year-old George Taylor was going eastbound on I-80, when he saw traffic slowing. Taylor then pulled onto the shoulder to avoid a collision but instead side-swiped Foster's car.

Taylor was ejected from his motorcycle.

A report from the Iowa State Patrol also says Taylor was improperly wearing his helmet. He died from his injuries.

