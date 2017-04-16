Black Hawks roll past Fargo 4-1, Waterloo leads series 2-0 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Black Hawks roll past Fargo 4-1, Waterloo leads series 2-0

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

After an overtime win in game one, Waterloo left no doubt in game two picking up a 4-1 win over Fargo on Saturday. The victory gives the Black Hawks an opportunity to sweep in Fargo on Tuesday night.

The Black Hawks started fast as rookie defenseman Dylan Samberg scored on the power play for the lone goal of the first period. Waterloo struck again in the second when Ethan Johnson planted a rebound in the back of the net for a two goal lead.

Fargo's Shane McMahan briefly kept the Force in the game, scoring with 13:02 left in the game. The Black Hawks countered in the final minutes with a pair of empty net goals from Mikey Anderson and Shane Bowers.

The puck drops on game three at 7:00 on Tuesday in Fargo.

