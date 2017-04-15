Dubuque shuts out Muskegon for 2-0 series lead - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque shuts out Muskegon for 2-0 series lead

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Jaxon Castor stopped everything that came his way as the Dubuque net-minder helped the Fighting Saints to a 3-0 shut-out win over Muskegon. The Saints now take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals and will look for the sweep on Thursday night.

After a scoreless first period, Dubuque took control with a pair of goals in a short sequence. Dallas Gerads notched his second playoff goal three minutes in to the second. Two minutes later Austin Rueschoff added the second goal of the night. Keenan Suthers picked up an empty net goal in the final minute to shut the door on a possible comeback.

The Fighting Saints travel to Muskegon for game 3 on Thursday.

