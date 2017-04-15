UNI softball rallies for sweep of Bradley

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Macey Wolfe blasted a walk-off 2-run home run as UNI erased an early 5-0 to defeat Bradley 9-8 on Saturday. The win completed the Panthers' three game sweep of the Bears.

UNI's come back effort began in the 2nd with a 2-run shot by Bailey Lange to pull the Panthers within 3. A 2-run homer by Brittney Krodinger briefly tied the game at five apiece in the 4th.

The Panthers, however, gave up 3 runs in the top of the 7th creating the need for more heroics in the bottom half of the inning. Krodinger lined a 2-run shot over the left field wall to pull UNI back within one.. Minutes later, Wolfe sent the game winner bounding off the scoreboard in left.