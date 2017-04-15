Tornado Warning issued - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Tornado Warning issued

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

A tornado warning is issued in Linn and Delaware counties Saturday night.

KWWL Meteorologists Mark Schnackenberg and Kyle Kiel recommend people who live in those areas to take cover.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.