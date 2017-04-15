Downed power lines reported - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Downed power lines reported

Written by MacLeod Hageman
GRUNDY CENTER (KWWL) -

According to viewers in the Grundy Center and Reinbeck area Saturday night, they're seeing downed power lines in the area.

If you have any photos you would like to share with us.

Please send them to news@kwwl.com

Please also letting us know where you're sending the photo from and description of what happened.

