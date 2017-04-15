North Korean missile launch fails almost immediately

North Korea attempted a missile launch Sunday morning local time (5:21pm ET), but it failed "almost immediately" United States military officials confirmed to NBC News.

South Korea's military detected the same results, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The launch was attempted from Sinpo, a city on North Korea's east coast, some 400 miles from Japan, according to U.S. Pacific Command.

Early assessments suggested the projectile was not an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the continental U.S., two U.S. military officials told NBC News.

