Financial education during Money Smart Week

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The 16th Annual Money Smart Week takes place during the last week of April.

It's a chance for people to improve their financial skills.

More than 200 financial institutions in the state, government agencies, businesses and not-for-profit organizations will offer events and activities.

“There is never a better time for Iowans to be smart about managing their money,” said Susan Taylor co-chair for Dubuque County. “Plenty of information exists, but consumers don’t know where to turn or who to trust. Money Smart Week points them in the right direction, offering plenty of educational workshops, displays and events. And, no one is going to sell you anything.” 

For more information on events and classes, visit: http://www.moneysmartweek.org/events

