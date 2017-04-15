Pelicans spotted in Cedar Falls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Pelicans spotted in Cedar Falls

Written by MacLeod Hageman
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Pat Bonsall spotted four pelicans flying over the Cedar River near Cedar Falls Friday.

Bonsall says there were nearly 12 of them flying above the river and feeding in a shallow lagoon area.

