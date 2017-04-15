Over 51K WWI pledge cards found in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) -- Volunteers have been sorting through file card drawers that contain tens of thousands of donation pledge cards from Waterloo families who donated multiple times to war bond drives to support the nation during World War I.

The pledge cards were discovered in an attic of Veterans Memorial Hall by U.S. Air Force veteran Dick Hastings. Hastings and a couple dozen members of the Northeast Iowa Genealogical Society have been cleaning, organizing, documenting and compiling information from the pledge cards on computer.

The volunteers have so far gone through nearly 52,000 pledge cards, including multiple from the same family. Hastings says he wouldn't be surprised if the final tally is 60,000 to 70,000.