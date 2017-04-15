Personal doctor: World's oldest person dies - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Personal doctor: World's oldest person dies

ROME (AP) -- Personal doctor says Emma Morano, at 117 the world's oldest person, has died in her Italian home. 

