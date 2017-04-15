Public to help name trio of Davenport eaglets - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Public to help name trio of Davenport eaglets

Three new eaglets in a nest at Arconic Davenport Works are in need of names.
   Arconic, which supports an oft-viewed eagle webcam, is taking suggestions through Wednesday from the public for names. Arconic will narrow the list of suggestions and create an online poll for eagle-cam fans to vote.
   Those wanting to suggest names must visit and "like" the Arconic Davenport Works Facebook page. Name suggestions can be left in the comment section of the eaglet name post. Eagle-cam viewers also can tweet their name ideas using the hashtag (hash)alcoaeaglecam or post a comment to the Eaglecam blog.
   The eaglets are the latest offspring for Liberty and Justice, a pair of eagles that built their 7-foot nest on Arconic's 400-acre facility in 2009.

