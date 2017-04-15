Driver hits pole in Waterloo

UPDATE: A driver crashes into a pole then attempts to run from the scene.

Waterloo fire and police responded to a crash near East High School on Maple Street around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Fire crews say two people were in the car and hit a pole, that's when both people jumped out of the damaged car and attempted to run away.

Police say the pole has some damage, but as of right now there are no reports of any power outages.

Waterloo fire says the people in the car most likely do not have any injuries because they were able to try and run away.

